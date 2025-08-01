Portraits at the Amity Gallery

The August Exhibit at the Amity Galley features portraits by Catherine DeCesare which will run through Aug. 31, 2025. There will be an Opening Reception on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 5-7 p.m.

DeCesare’s portraits begin with images - everyday, historical, mundane, and often quiet. They are glimpses of something held beneath the surface and explore traces of individual presence and memory that linger beyond the visible. Her paintings reveal the unspoken through gesture, posture, or presence and her subtle observations demonstrate how memory endures and can be explored through the art of painting.

For more information about the artist and her work, log onto catherinedecesare.com.

The Amity Gallery is located at 110 Newport Bridge Road in Warwick.