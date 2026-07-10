Playhouse’s ‘Rumors’ are true – The laughs can kill you

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players continues its 31st season with three weekend performances of Neil Simon’s hilarious comedy-farce, “Rumors,” directed by Karyn Meier.

The performances will take place throughout July at The Playhouse at Museum Village, located at 1010 Route 17M in Monroe. Admission is $28 and includes a signature dessert at intermission of apple pie, ice cream, iced tea and coffee. Reservations are suggested. Tickets may be obtained from www.AtThePlayhouse.org. For more information, call the Box Office at (845) 294-9465.

About the show

The truth about “Rumors” is that the laughs could kill you. A perfect Neil Simon farce if ever there was one. Four couples are at the home of a NY City Deputy Mayor and his wife for their anniversary party. But the host has been injured by a gunshot and his wife is missing. So, the guests, ever mindful of the impact of bad publicity, decide to cover up what just happened – whatever that may have been. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players, Inc. is an incorporated, non-profit organization that has been performing in the mid-Hudson since 1978.