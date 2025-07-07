x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Piffaro, the Renaissance Band at Pacem in Terris

Warwick. The musicians will work perform while showing off some of their massive collection of wind (and string) instruments.

Warwick NY /
| 07 Jul 2025 | 04:20
    Piffaro, the Renaissance Band at Pacem in Terris

On Sunday, July 20, Pacem in Terris will welcome musicians Priscilla Herreid, Grant Herreid, and Sian Ricketts - members of Piffaro, The Renaissance Band, with a program of music spanning the 13th-17th centuries.

Experience “The Wind Player’s Delight: Music through the Ages” and its virtuosic medieval dances, exquisite polyphony, and music written at the dawn of the baroque era. Piffaro’s pied-pipers of early music will work their way through a musical evolution, while showing off some of their massive collection of wind (and string) instruments.

The concert begins at 5 p.m. rain or shine. Tickets will be on sale at 4 p.m. on site at Pacem in Terris, 96 Covered Bridge Road, Warwick. Suggested donation of $25.00. Due to limited Seating, no reservations are possible.

For further information, email paceminterris@frontiernet.net or log onto www.frederickfranck.org.

Pacem in Terris is a not-for-profit organization under the Education Laws of the State of New York.