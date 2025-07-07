Piffaro, the Renaissance Band at Pacem in Terris

On Sunday, July 20, Pacem in Terris will welcome musicians Priscilla Herreid, Grant Herreid, and Sian Ricketts - members of Piffaro, The Renaissance Band, with a program of music spanning the 13th-17th centuries.

Experience “The Wind Player’s Delight: Music through the Ages” and its virtuosic medieval dances, exquisite polyphony, and music written at the dawn of the baroque era. Piffaro’s pied-pipers of early music will work their way through a musical evolution, while showing off some of their massive collection of wind (and string) instruments.

The concert begins at 5 p.m. rain or shine. Tickets will be on sale at 4 p.m. on site at Pacem in Terris, 96 Covered Bridge Road, Warwick. Suggested donation of $25.00. Due to limited Seating, no reservations are possible.

For further information, email paceminterris@frontiernet.net or log onto www.frederickfranck.org.

