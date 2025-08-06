Want to see your photo(s) in print? Enter Conservationist magazine’s 2025 Photography Contest.

The publication features stunning photography alongside in-depth articles about protecting New York State’s environment. Plus, it has the inside scoop on where to hike, paddle, fish, view wildlife, and more.

Help inspire readers by submitting your best photos highlighting New York State in three categories: wildlife, landscapes, and outdoor recreation. Twelve winners will be featured in the December/January calendar issue.

Log onto the Department of Environmental Conservation’s website at https://shorturl.at/wyDAW for more information and be sure to follow the official rules in order for your photos to be considered.

Email submissions to magazine@dec.ny.gov by Sept. 2, 2025.