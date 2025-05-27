Party in the Park returns

The Warwick Historical Society is delighted to announce the return of its signature summer event, Party in the Park.

This year’s theme is a Black & White Garden Gala, taking place on Saturday, June 21 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. under the tent in Lewis Park.

Following last year’s sold-out celebration, this year’s gala promises an evening of timeless sophistication and community spirit. Guests are invited to dress to impress in black and white cocktail or formal attire—hats encouraged to elevate the flair and fun of the evening.

The event will feature a dinner from Plate & Graze Catering, carefully selected wines and craft cocktails from Peck’s Wine & Spirits and Last Whisky Bar, and a selection of silent auction items from some of Warwick’s best restaurants and retailers. Expect garden games, music, and outdoor merriment in one of Warwick’s most picturesque settings.

Tickets are $80 for WHS Members and $100 for non-members. Space is limited and RSVPs are required by June 6. For tickets, visit the calendar page on warwickhistory.org or call 845-986-3236.