On view at Wisner Library: ‘Pencil Drawings’

Now on view at Albert Wisner Library’s lower-level gallery is “Pencil Drawings” by Freya Carlbom. This show presents a series of pencil drawings the artist started in 2023. According to a press release on the exhibit, the objects featured in the drawings are meant to stand on their own or direct viewers to historical or symbolic references. The works also pay homage to such art movements as American Folk Art and Pop Art.

In the genre of still life Carlbom has exhibited throughout New England and New York and has received praise since the early eighties. She has exhibited at The Cooperstown Art Association, N.Y., The Hecksher Museum, N.Y., The Silvermine Guild, Conn., The Pearl Gallery, Conn., The Naga Gallery, Mass., and the Berkshire Museum, Mass. She also held resident fellowships at the Weir Farm Art Alliance, Conn., the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts and Millay Arts, N.Y.

Carlbom studied at Columbia University and was awarded her MFA in 1988.

Freya has lived in Warwick, NY since 2010.