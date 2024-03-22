New art show explores a human’s ‘ideal existence’

The Amity Gallery recently announced its next exhibit to fill the space this April: “Identity 22 by KAYO, To-an-Ha 23 by Kishi Ui,” starting April 6.

The artist, Kishi Ui, uses a duel identity for this exhibition to emphasize his stance as a male feminist... Kayo (female) and Kishi (male). He will present two types of works as he believes in this idea as a form of human’s ideal existence. Kishi Ui was born in Japan and has resided in New York since 1977.

The show will run from April 6 to 28, with an opening reception on April 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. The artist will also give a short, 15-minute performance related to his work on April 20 and April 27 at 2 p.m. More information on the artist can be found at K2arts.org.

Amity Gallery is located at 110 Newport Bridge Rd., Warwick. For more information on the gallery, visit amitygallery.org or call 845-258-0818.