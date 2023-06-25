Warwick. ‘An Evening of Jazz’ coming to the Amity Gallery

On July 15, the Amity Gallery will present “An Evening of Jazz with Rick Savage & Soartet” at the Amity Gallery, 110 Newport Bridge Road in Warwick beginning at 4 p.m.

Rick Savage & Soartet quartet is comprised of veteran NYC-area jazz musicians Rick Savage trumpet, Eliot Zigmund drums, David Janeway piano & David Kingsnorth bass.

The seasoned jazz educators and have performed workshops and clinics throughout the US and abroad. Individually they have worked and/or recorded with Bill Evans, Michel Petrucciani, Stan Getz, Tania Maria, Art Farmer, The Supremes, John Abercrombie, Nancy Wilson, Tony Bennet, Gerry Mulligan, Blood Sweat & Tears, Sonny Fortune, Billy Hart, Benny Golson and many others.

For more information, call (845) 258-0818