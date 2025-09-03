‘Nevermore’ musical play opens Sept. 20

Greenwood Lake Theater presents “Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allen Poe,” at The Theatre at Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road, Warwick.

The production opens Saturday Sept. 20, 2025, at 7 p.m. with subsequent performances on Sunday Sept. 21, Saturday Sept. 27, and Sunday Sept. 28. All Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., and Sundays are at 2 p.m.

“Nevermore – The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe” is a unique and wildly theatrical musical play combining haunting music, poetic storytelling, and stunning stagecraft to tell the fascinating story of iconic American writer Edgar Allan Poe (1809-1849). A literary rock star in his day, Poe struggled with tragedy and addiction, poverty and loss, yet produced some of the world’s most original and enduring literature before dying in unexplained circumstances at the age of 40.

Written, composed, and directed by Catalyst Theatre’s Artistic Director, Jonathan Christenson, it was originally performed by the company in Edmonton, Canada in 2009. It then enjoyed a successful off-Broadway production at New World Stages in 2015.

“We thought this was a perfect choice for spooky season in the Hudson Valley,” said Greenwood Lake Theater Co-Artistic Director Mary McKinley.

“I love the works of Poe, and we are so excited to share this with our audiences!”Greenwood Lake Theater’s production of “Nevermore” will be directed by Amber Neilson, with musical direction by Gitana Mims, and choreography by Katie Weatherford.

Tickets are $30 for general admission, and $25 for students, seniors, and active military. Tickets can be purchased at www.greenwoodlaketheater.org. Refreshments, including beer and wine, will be available at all performances.

Audience members are encouraged to come as soon as the house opens (a half hour before the show) to enjoy a drink in a spooky atmosphere.

For more information regarding tickets, venue location, complete list of cast members, and production details log onto www.greenwoodlaketheater.org.