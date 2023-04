The Howland Chamber Music Circle will present the WindSync Woodwind Quintet on Sunday, April 30 at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, 4.p.m. They will also perform “Interstellar Cinderella,” from 1-2 p.m.

WindSync’s concerts are intimate, joyful and thoughtfully programmed. The quintet eliminates the fourth wall by performing from memory, allowing them to connect quickly and memorably with audiences. Recent winners of the Concert Artists Guild and Fischoff competitions, they approach their mixed repertory of wind quintets and arrangements with the highest level of artistic dedication. Hear how the flute, oboe, clarinet, horn, and bassoon have evolved from a potpourri of orchestral principals to a much-loved standard chamber music ensemble.

The 4 p.m. program includes a diverse set of pieces ranging from the Baroque era to the present. Among these, WindSync will perform a woodwind quintet arrangement of Jean-Philippe Rameau’s Pièces de clavecin, or pieces for keyboard, and Sambeada, a short humorous samba dance by Uruguayan-American composer Miguel del Aguila.

“Interstellar Cinderella,” is a fractured fairy tale set to music and theater as part of the Classics for Kids series. Complete with costumes and choreography, it is adapted from the children’s book by Deborah Underwood.

To purchase a ticket for either event, log onto www.howlandmusic.org.

The Howland Cultural Center is located in the heart of Beacon, on 477 Main St. Face masks are encouraged.

Since 1993, the Howland Chamber Music Circle has been bringing world-renowned musicians to perform for Hudson Valley audiences in Beacon, New York.

