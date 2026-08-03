Music for the Week: Summer concerts and more.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Starting at 10:30 a.m., Katy Gerhold performs at the Lakeside Farmers Market at Greenwood Lake Winstanley Park, 133 Windermere Ave.

At 2 p.m., Six Degrees brings their blend of classic rock and pop to Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane; Joe Benoit takes the stage at Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road; and Dylan Doyle performs at the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road.

Enjoy Uncle Shoehorn’s First Annual Reggae Clambake at Trail’s End Taphouse at Greenwood Lake Garden Market, with two special sets by Uncle Shoehorn starting at 4 p.m.

Rushing Duck Brewing Company, 2 Greycourt Ave., hosts Bittersweet Descent for a 5 p.m. set of folk, rock, country and punk, while at the same time, Pennings Farm Cidery Sunset Series, 4 Warwick Turnpike, kicks off with Soulsense, with a $10 cover charge.

At 6 p.m., the Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M, welcomes Homes & McDonough for a set of duo tunes, while the Jersey Sound rocks out at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass.

The Richard Stillman Band 250-Year Celebration kicks off at Stanley Demming Park, South Street, with their hoedown on the home court starting at 7 p.m.!

If you’re looking for a water view, bring your lawn chair to the Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., for a show by Dark Horses covering George Harrison’s musical legacy, from his Cavern Club days with the Beatles through his solo career, including collaborations with Eric Clapton and The Traveling Wilburys.

Close the night out at 8 p.m. at Fence Road Farm Brewery, 13 Fence Road, with a set by Dave Kopec.

Sunday Aug. 9

Enjoy brunch at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, with a set by Gregg Hollister Duo at 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m., Michael Holmegren performs at Fence Road Farm Brewery, Arborline brings folk favorites to Applewood Winery, and Crush takes the stage at Warwick Valley Winery.

The Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, welcomes Crash Taylor for an afternoon of cover tunes, Strings Attached delivers a pop/rock set at Tin Barn Brewing, and That’s What She Sang takes over at Pennings Farm Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S., all starting at 3 p.m.

At Pennings Farm Cidery, The Possums Trio performs at 4 p.m., and The Tonebenders bring more classic rock favorites to the Captain’s Table.

Pacem in Terris (Franck Gallery), 96 Covered Bridge Road, hosts Trio Concorde (previously Hudson Crossing), a classical guitar ensemble covering music from the Renaissance to contemporary periods, at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Danny C’s TGIW Summer Concert Series kicks off at 4 p.m. with a set by local favorite High Strung at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd.

At 6 p.m., The Frank P. Quartet performs at the Captain’s Table, while at 6:30 p.m., Murali Coryell hosts a Blues Jam Session at Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 13

Dave Dowling plays the Captain’s Table starting at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., The Songwriters Collection Jam performs at the Cove Castle, or catch Rob Janos back at the Last Whisky Bar for his Thursday set.

Friday, Aug. 14

Michael Leary, aka “the Learicist,” brings his songs to the All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Rd., at 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Pennings Farm Beer Garden welcomes Brotherhood to their stage for their Clam ‘N Jam night.

At the same time, County One performs at Tin Barn Brewing, Debra Loco brings covers to Rushing Duck Brewing, Mark Henderson makes a stop at the Captain’s Table, and at Blue Arrow Farm, Crossfire Hurricane delivers a special Rolling Stones Tribute Experience.

The Amity Gallery, 110 Newport Bridge Road, welcomes Tina Ross and Mike Agranoff for a special show at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., the Missyping Trio plays a set at the Last Whisky Bar while Nailed Shutt performs at Fence Road Farm.

Closing the night out, Driving Kim Crazy is back at Barrel 28, 28 N Main Street, for a high-energy rock show at 9 p.m.!

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.