Music for the Week: Lots to enjoy this Labor Day weekend

Saturday, Sept. 5

Start your morning at the Lakeside Farmers Market at Greenwood Lake Winstanley Park, 133 Windermere Ave., with a set by Ryan Folger at 10:30 a.m.

Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road, welcomes John Sheehan for a solo set at 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m., Nick Morizzo brings classic rock and pop to Clearview Vineyard, 35 Clearview Lane; the Brian Tice Trio performs at Fence Road Farm Brewery, 13 Fence Road; and Soul Sense takes the stage at Warwick Valley Winery Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road.

Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, features country favorites with Whiskey Crossing at 3 p.m., with a $10 cover charge.

Back at Applewood Winery, John Irizarry takes the stage for a 4:30 p.m. set.

Rushing Duck Brewing, 2 Greycourt Ave., welcomes the Imposters at 5 p.m., while the Happy Crabs kick off their set at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, at 6 p.m.

The Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, hosts Sean O’Flynn for an acoustic set at 6:30 p.m.

At Stanley Demming Park, South Street, hear Warwick Arts Festival headliner Tito Puente Jr. and his mambo orchestra at 7 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., the Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., welcomes the Mighty Spectrum Band for a high-energy set; don’t forget to bring your lawn chair!

Later, at 8 p.m., Lady Evil takes over Barrel 28, 28 N Main St.

Sunday, Sept. 6

At 2 p.m., Smokin’ Buddy Steve Wells brings his sound to Clearview Vineyard, Marr & Mere perform a duo set at Applewood Winery, and Vera & The Force bring country and classic rock singalongs to Warwick Valley Winery.

At 3 p.m., Sons of Hudson perform at Tin Barn Brewing for an afternoon set, Case Watson stops by Rushing Duck, and local favorite Some Guys and a Broad plays Pennings Farm Cidery, also with a $10 cover charge.

Monday, Sept. 7, Labor Day

More music is on the horizon for Labor Day Monday across the region! At 1 p.m., Hot Rocks brings their show to Tin Barn Brewing. At Applewood Winery, unwind with a set by Big Frank & Mike Smith, “Acoustic Blues,” at 2 p.m.

At the same time, Warwick Valley Winery hosts the Grateful Duo for jam songs.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave., kicks off its Blues Jam Session at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Tony Vee!

Friday, Sept. 11

At 6 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing celebrates First Responders with a special country set by the Black Dirt Bandits, or catch JP Conques in the Beer Garden at Pennings Farm, 161 State Route 94 S.

At Meadow Blues Coffee, multi-instrumentalist and founding member of Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds, Jackson Kincheloe, brings his American roots sound, from blues and folk to outlaw country, at 7 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.