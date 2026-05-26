Music for the Week: Enjoy rock, pop and more across the Hudson Valley

Saturday, May 30

Kicking off the weekend at 2 p.m., Joe Benoit performs a solo set at Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road.; Kyle Hancharick brings pop and rock covers to Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane; the Holmgren Brothers bring their sounds to Fence Road Farm Brewery, 13 Fence Road.; and Southern Stew delivers a set of southern rock at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road. Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 NY 17A, welcomes back the Missyping duo at 5 p.m., while Kickin’ Nash brings country vibes to Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, at 6 p.m.

The Warwick Summer Concert Series at Railroad Green starts at 7 p.m., featuring Steel, a classic rock power trio! At 8 p.m., the Matt Smith Band takes the stage at the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, while the Marshall Law Band brings classic and southern rock to Fence Road Farm Brewery at the same time. Close out the night at the Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M, with NLB starting at 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 31

Enjoy a set by John Moroski at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, starting at 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m., James Patrick brings classic rock and pop favorites to Clearview Vineyard, the Tanget Trio takes over Applewood Winery, the Amato Family Band brings acoustic jams to Fence Road Farm Brewery, and Peach Project performs Allman Brothers jams at Warwick Valley Winery.

At 3 p.m., unwind with The Skye Jazz Trio at the Last Whisky Bar, catch a high-energy set by Hot Rocks at Tin Barn Brewing, or hear the Matt Smith Duo at the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S.

Monday, June 1

Head to Veterans Park, 1 N. Broome Street, Port Jervis, to see the Broome Street Bands, featuring the Marching Band and a selection of small musical ensembles, including the Polka Buddies, the Duphoniums, Brassanova, the Trombone Quartet, and the Swinging Stewards.

Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a wonderful variety of musical styles and genres.

Thursday, June 4

Felix and the Cats take the stage at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, at 6 p.m.

At the same time, catch an Evening with Clare Bowen and Jonathan Jackson at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road, songs and stories from Music City with the beloved duo. Tickets are available at skypac.org.

Friday, June 5

At 5 p.m., Vicki and Joe Botta bring an intimate acoustic set to All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Road, Goshen.

At Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, the Jennie Collabatisto Duo takes the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. If you’re looking to get up and groove, head to Tin Barn Brewing at 7 p.m. for Decades of Dance, Freestyle, Disco, Salsa, and more with DJ JI Starr!

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.