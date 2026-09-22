Music for the Week: Enjoy pop, rock and more performances

Saturday, Sept. 26

Starting at 2 p.m., JP Conques plays classic rock and pop at Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane; the Marc Von Em Band takes the stage at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road; and Sean O’Flynn performs acoustic melodies at Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road.

Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, welcomes Big Soda and the Refreshments for a 3 p.m. show with a $5 cover charge.

At 5 p.m., Rushing Duck Brewing, 2 Greycourt Ave., hosts The Honk Committee and Low Flying Planes. At 6 p.m., Vera & The Force play classic and southern rock at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy. Bypass, and at 6:30 p.m., The Christine Santelli Band rocks out at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court.

Classic rock fans can head to The Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Rd., at 8 p.m. to catch Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute. Tickets for this nostalgic rock night are available on the venue’s website.

Close out the night at 9 p.m. with Identity Crisis and their covers at the Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M.

Sunday, Sept. 27

The Warwick Valley Winery welcomes the AMata Family band to the stage at 2 p.m., while Ravenwood kicks off a set at Applewood Winery at the same time.

D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, features acoustic duo Michael Holmes & Terry McDonough at 3 p.m.

Also at 3 p.m., Hurley Mountain Highway plays Tin Barn Brewing, and Vera & The Force perform at Pennings Farm Cidery with a $10 cover charge.

Later, at 4 p.m., Strings Attached deliver a pop- and rock-forward set at the Captain’s Table.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Blues fans and players can head to Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave., for a jam session hosted by V.D. King at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 1

The Cove Castle hosts a special night of Billy Joel music with Tim Gysin and Band, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2

At 5 p.m., All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Rd., welcomes Nini and the Gun to the stage for an intimate set.

At 6 p.m., the Jam Van Duo performs at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., and at 7 p.m., Pynk Floid will be live at the Cove Castle.

Finish the night at 8 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, where Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience deliver the ultimate Prince tribute. Tickets can be purchased online through the venue.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.