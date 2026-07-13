Music for the Week: Enjoy country, classic rock and more.

Saturday July, 18

Starting at 10:30 a.m., Jason Vega kicks off the day with his sounds at the Lakeside Farmers Market at Winstanley Park, 133 Windermere Ave.

Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road., welcomes Dan Brother back for a solo set at 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m., Midnight Slim and Laurie Ann perform country, classic rock, and pop tunes at Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane; the DeLear Brothers play their songs at Fence Road Farm Brewery, 11 Fence Road; and Nailed Shutt takes the stage at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road.

At 4:30 p.m., Jeremy Langdale performs his acoustic favorites at Applewood Winery, and at 5 p.m., the Pennings Farm Cidery Sunset Series, 4 Warwick Turnpike, hosts The Possums for a $10 cover charge.

Floyd Pink delivers the best Pink Floyd tunes at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, at 6 p.m., while Mark Henderson performs at the Captain’s Table, 547 Route 17M.

At 7 p.m., enjoy traditional bluegrass tunes by Countyline Bluegrass at Stanley Demming Park, South Street.

The 189th Music for Humanity Free Performance Night (please confirm) begins at 7:30 p.m. at Noble Coffee Roaster, 3020 NY-207, featuring performers Charles Mokotoff, Maggie Seligman, and Rick Norman. At the same time, bring your lawn chair to Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., for a show by local favorite Some Guys and a Broad.

Later at 8 p.m., The Pub Band takes the stage at the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, while Uncle Shoehorn serves up funk and grooves at Fence Road Farm.

Sunday, July 19

City Winery Hudson Valley, 23 Factory Street, welcomes award-winning Boy Band Brunch for a nostalgic and fun afternoon starting at 12 p.m., or enjoy your brunch at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., with a set by John Moroski at 1 p.m.

Also starting at 1 p.m., Kobi and Al perform pop duo tunes at Pennings Farm Cidery.

At 2 p.m., Clearview Vineyard welcomes classic rock and pop sounds by The Kootz; Arborline offers folk tunes at Applewood Winery; Petey Hop performs at Warwick Valley Winery; and Ray Longchamp performs a solo set at Fence Road Farm.

At 3 p.m., The Ethan Levy Duo performs at the Last Whisky Bar while Say 80thing delivers throwback cover tunes at Tin Barn Brewing.

At 4 p.m., enjoy your late afternoon with the Evolution Band lakeside at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, or hear Hurley Mountain Highway at the Captain’s Table.

Wednesday, July 22

At 4 p.m., Danny C’s TGIW Summer Concert Series kicks off at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, with British Invasion tunes by Carnaby Street.

Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., hosts The Garage Music School Summer Music Show, Chaos in the Kitchen, Interstellar, and The Garage Teacher Band, at 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the Steve Kaiser Duo starts its set at the Captain’s Table, and at 6:30 p.m., Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave., begins its Blues Jam Session hosted by V.D. King.

Thursday, July 23

Blue Arrow Farm welcomes back Felix and the Cats to their stage at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Kevin McCabe performs his weekly set at Last Whisky Bar, and at Cove Castle, the Songstress Collective takes the stage.

Friday, July 24

At 5 p.m., Chris Reali shares a blend of his original tunes and tasty covers at All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Road.

There’s another chance to catch the Hurley Mountain Highway band at 6 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing, enjoy a solo set by Philip Anthony at the Captain’s Table, or hear Generation Jones take over the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden.

At 7 p.m., Jimmy Carpenter plays his blues at Meadow Blues Coffee.

End the night at the Last Whisky Bar with Noise Ordinance at 8 p.m., or catch Dead to the Core at Fence Road Farm with the best Grateful Dead jams.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.