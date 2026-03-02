Music for the Week: County One, Jazzwomen and more

Saturday, March 7

Start your Saturday at the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd.), listening to the sounds of Blues Chamber kick off at 2 p.m. At 6 p.m., OC5 brings their nostalgic rock show to Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass). City Winery Hudson Valley (23 Factory St.) welcomes Griffin House & Mindy Smith for a night of honest songs and poignant voices starting at 7:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m., you have your pick across the region: Deep Chemistry performs at the Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way), the Feast of Friends Tribute to Jim Morrison and The Doors brings their covers and jams to Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd.), and at the Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd.), the Yellowbrick Joel Tribute concert pays homage to two incredible piano men. Close the night out at the Captain’s Table (547 NY-17M) with a set by Brotherhood at 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

At 2 p.m., the Jazzwomen, featuring Mary Ann McSweeny, Jenny Hill, Roberta Piket, and Kim Peralta, perform an engaging set at the Nyack Library (59 S Broadway) as part of their Carnegie Concert Series. Sean O’Flynn brings his acoustic sound to Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.), while Steve Wells takes the stage at the Warwick Valley Winery, both starting at 2 p.m.

Looking to get a jump on St. Patrick’s Day? Head to Blue Arrow Farm for music from Finnegan’s Wake, traditional Irish dancing from the Lenahan School of Irish Dance, and bagpipers, all starting at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m., The Harrisons bring their duo tunes to Tin Barn Brewing, while Christy Brown & Jon Christopher Allen perform at the Last Whisky Bar.

Wednesday, March 11

At 4 p.m., Danny C’s 4th Annual St. Patrick’s Kickoff Party features Maggie’s Clan, a Celtic rock band from Saratoga Springs, NY. Wear Green and show your Irish spirit at Blue Arrow Farm. Then at 6:30 p.m., get your jam on at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) with a Jam Session hosted by Tony Vee.

Thursday, March 12

At 6 p.m., Felix and the Cats kick off their set at Blue Arrow Farm, while at 7 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY-17A) hosts their open jam night. Join in or just enjoy the show!

Friday, March 13

County One brings classic rock to Tin Barn Brewing at 6 p.m., while Pennings Farm Market’s Friday Night Fish Fry gets underway with sounds by Big Soda and Special K at the same time. At Trail’s End Taphouse, the Moonshine Creek Trio brings their boot-stomping fun at 6:30 p.m., and at 8 p.m., the Sean O’Flynn Trio takes the stage at the Last Whisky Bar to close out the night.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.