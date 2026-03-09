Music for the Week: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with EMISH, Big Paddy and more

Saturday, March 14

Evan Tatum starts the afternoon with a set at the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Rd., at 2 p.m.

Starting at 6 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., EMISH kicks off their folk and Irish show. Tickets are available on their website.

At the same time, Kick State Charlie brings an upbeat cover set to Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass; Pure Petty delivers covers by the rock legend at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd.; and Voodoo Strangers Trio brings rockin’ energy to Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A.

The Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., celebrates St. Paddy’s Day with an Irish rock show featuring Jonny Rosch and Friends at 6:30 p.m.

At City Winery Hudson Valley, 23 Factory St., Montgomery, experience timeless magic and classic hits with Almost Floyd, followed by AM Gold: The High-Octane Evolution of Progressive Rock, starting at 7 p.m.

The Far Trio brings their sounds to the Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way) at 8 p.m., and the Tonebenders deliver a cover set at the Captain’s Table (547 NY-17M) at 9 p.m.



Sunday, March 15

At 11 a.m., City Winery kicks off their St. Patrick’s Day Bash with music and dance performances by Kevin Cronin, Kevin Grace on the Bagpipes, The Irish Dance Company, and Brendan Butler.

Pennings Farm Market welcomes DJ Tina Marie for a “ShamROCK” Family Dance Party starting at 1 p.m., while Jack Grace brings his solo set to Warwick Valley Winery at 2 p.m.

The Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd.) welcomes Ireland in Motion: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration of Music & Dance starting at 3 p.m., while Chris Bolger performs at the Last Whisky Bar.

Also at 3 p.m., Incidental Contact brings a set to Tin Barn Brewing to rock the afternoon.

At 4 p.m., the Captain’s Table kicks off their Shamrock celebration with Big Paddy!

Tuesday, March 17

Back at the Captain’s Table, The Parting Glass performs timely tunes for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at 5 p.m., while The Harrisons bring their festive set to the Last Whisky Bar at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18

Danny C’s Wednesday night concert series welcomes a Double Feature Elvis Tribute show with Patrick Perone & Special Guest Band Fat City Rockers, kicking off at 4 p.m.

For a bluesy night out, head to Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave., for a blues jam session featuring The Voice’s Garret Gardener at 6:30 p.m.



Thursday, March 19

Felix and The Cats return to Blue Arrow Farm for a 6 p.m. set. If you’d like to join in on the jam yourself, head to Trail’s End Taphouse at 7 p.m. for their jam night.

Friday, March 20

Floyd Pink kicks off a set of Pink Floyd covers at Tin Barn Brewing starting at 6 p.m.

Pennings Farm Market’s Friday Night Fish Fry welcomes the Identity Crisis duo for the night’s entertainment, starting at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Andy Stack takes the stage at Meadow Blues with a $20 suggested donation, and at 8 p.m., catch Sinus Rhythm at the Last Whisky Bar.



Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com