Music for the Week: Bob Dylan tributes, 80s jams and more

Saturday, May 23

Starting at 2 p.m., GrayRose takes their covers to Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road, while Midnight Slim & Laurie Anne bring country, classic rock and pop sounds to Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane.

Dylan fans can head to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road, for their yearly, highly anticipated DylanFest starting at 2 p.m. At the same time, the Yvonne Prenne Duo takes the stage at Fence Road Farm Brewery, 13 Fence Road.

At 5 p.m., Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, kicks off its Sunset Series with the Black Dirt Bandits, with a $10 cover charge.

Kickstart Charlie brings their tunes to Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, at 6 p.m., while classic rock and more can be heard at the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, courtesy of Some Guys & A Broad.

Close out the night at the Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M, with Hudson Blue at 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 24

Brian & Rosie deliver a duo set of harmonies and more at Applewood Winery at 2 p.m., while The Arborline brings folk favorites to Clearview Vineyard.

At the same time, enjoy day two of Warwick Valley Winery’s DylanFest, or head to Fence Road Farm Brewery for an intimate solo set with Ray Longchamp.

The Last Whisky Bar welcomes Mingo Lodge at 3 p.m.

Starting at 4 p.m., the Downstate Duo brings their sounds to Pennings Farm Cidery, while Strings Attached takes their upbeat pop and rock to the Captain’s Table.

At 6 p.m., the Ladies of the 80’s br8ing nostalgic female-fronted tunes to Tin Barn Brewing.

Monday, May 25 - Memorial Day

At 1 p.m., enjoy the sounds of Hurley Mountain Highway at Tin Barn Brewing, or catch the third day of DylanFest at Warwick Valley Winery at 2 p.m.

Also at 2 p.m., John Sheehan brings his acoustic melodies to Applewood Winery, while Devin Daversa delivers a solo acoustic set at Pennings Farm Cidery.

Wednesday, May 27

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series kicks off at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., featuring the Hurley Mountain Highway Band and their 70s AM Radio sounds.

At 6:30 p.m., Mike Lawlor delivers a set of cross-genre tunes at Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave.

Thursday, May 28

Felix and the Cats return to Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 NY-17A, hosts their open mic night — a welcoming stage for local talent to shine.

Or head up to Daryl’s House, 130 NY-22, Pawling, at 8 p.m. to catch the one-of-a-kind band The Wankers! Expect sounds from The Cure, The Smiths, Blur, Echo and the Bunnymen, Depeche Mode, The Clash, and more.

Friday, May 29

All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Road, welcomes an intimate set by Kyle Hancharick at 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m., enjoy an outdoor set by Big Soda & Special K at Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S., or catch the country sounds of High Noon at Tin Barn Brewing.

At 8 p.m., the Huston Sonhouse takes over at the Last Whisky Bar, or catch Tom Petty tribute act The Wildflowers at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road. Tickets are available on their website.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com