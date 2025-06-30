Music for the Week

Saturday, July 5

Starting at 1 p.m., acoustic guitarist and storyteller John Sheehan kicks things off at Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Road). Just down the road at 2 p.m., groove to Soul Sense at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road), serving up soul and feel-good vibes in the sunshine.

Back at Applewood, Joe Benoit keeps the music flowing with a late-afternoon set at 4 p.m. At 5 p.m., the Sunset Series continues at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike) with No Promises Band ($10 cover), delivering tight harmonies and polished pop-rock. Over at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass), Lotion brings a high-energy mix of rock, pop, and danceable hits at 6 p.m. Lakeside at Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court), Dave’s Not Here keeps the party going at 7 p.m. The night wraps up at 8 p.m. with BiG IaN at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way).

Sunday, July 6

A Sunday full of singer-songwriters, soulful classics, and jam bands begins with John Irizarry at 1:30 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant. At 2 p.m., you’ve got three great options: Free Shrimp brings classic rock with brass to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard; Kobi & Al Duo deliver upbeat pop at Apple Dave’s Orchards (82 Four Corners Rd.); and TJ Santiago shares a dynamic solo set of Americana, blues, and soul at Applewood Winery.

The music continues at 3 p.m. with Garrett Gardner at Last Whisky Bar, while over at the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden (161 State Route 94 S.), enjoy the smooth voice and guitar stylings of Marc Von Em. Then at 4 p.m., wind down the weekend with Nailed Shutt Band as they dive into Grateful Dead jams and improvisational grooves at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road).

Wednesday, July 9

Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series rolls into Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) with Wind Up Monkey making their debut in the pavilion at 4 p.m., performing a lively mix of cross-genre covers. At 6:30 p.m., blues powerhouse Chris O’Leary takes the stage at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.). A former frontman for Levon Helm’s band, Chris brings a gritty, soulful performance rooted in blues tradition and backed by years of touring and accolades.

Thursday, July 10

It’s another lively Thursday night with Felix and the Cats returning to Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m. with their fun and familiar rock and roll favorites. At 7 p.m., JP Conques & Sean O’Flynn team up for a set at Last Whisky Bar, blending acoustic flair and strong songwriting. Also at 7 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY-17A) hosts Open Mic Night — an open stage for musicians, poets, comics, and performers of all kinds, perfect whether you’re showcasing your talents or just enjoying the variety.

Friday, July 11

Ease into the weekend with acoustic singer-songwriter Laura Evans at 5 p.m. on the scenic grounds of All One One All (AOOA) Farm (221 Craigville Road, Goshen). At 5:30 p.m., the Missy Ping Duo brings smooth harmonies and acoustic favorites to Trail’s End Taphouse for a cozy, laid-back set. Over at Tin Barn Brewing, The Tonebenders take the stage at 6 p.m., while at the same time, One Night Only performs upbeat covers in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden (161 State Route 94 S.). Cap off the evening at 8 p.m. with Sinus Rhythm, a five-piece acoustic band playing classic and contemporary rock at Last Whisky Bar.