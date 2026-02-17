Music for the Week

Saturday, Feb. 21

Kick off your afternoon at 2 p.m. at Warwick Valley Winery (114 Little York Road) with Hillbilly Parade’s country favorites, or head to Rushing Duck Brewing (2 Greycourt Ave.) for Big Beer Night featuring DJ Bang Van spinning from 2 to 9 p.m.

At 5 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) presents Uncle Shoehorn’s 11th Annual Big Easy Mardi Gras Ball, complete with two sets of NOLA funk and jazz from an 11-piece band and special guest brass players.

The Mighty Spectrum Band returns to Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass) for its Fire & Ice Festival at 6 p.m., while Vera and the Force perform a cover set at Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.).

At 7:30 p.m., Noble Coffee Roasters (3020 Route 207) hosts the 184th Music for Humanity Free Performance Night, featuring Kyle Hancharick and Jay Strauss.

Later, Terra NOVA takes the stage at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way) at 8 p.m. Wrap up the evening at 9 p.m. with the Tonebenders at The Captain’s Table (547 Route 17M).

Sunday, Feb. 22

Lucky House returns to Warwick Valley Winery at 2 p.m. with a mix of rock and blues, while Carmen Costello performs a solo set at The Last Whisky Bar at 3 p.m.

Also at 3 p.m., Jungle Love delivers a high-energy show, and Peter “Skeeter” Scance performs an intimate acoustic set at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road).

Wednesday, Feb. 25

Felix and the Cats take over Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m. for an evening of throwback favorites.

Friday, Feb. 27

Friday Night Fish Fry returns to Pennings Farm Market with featured seafood specials and live music by JP Conques at 6 p.m.

At the same time, the Tee Vee All Stars host their Blues Invitational at Blue Arrow Farm.

At 8 p.m., The Winter Humpert Duo performs at The Last Whisky Bar.

Send upcoming area musical event information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.