Music for the Week

Saturday, Oct. 25

Saturday is filled with live music across the Hudson Valley, starting with an afternoon of great local talent. At Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane), Jeremy Langdale kicks things off at 2 p.m. with a mix of blues, classic rock, and pop tunes. Also at 2 p.m., Alyssa Goldstein brings her powerhouse vocals to Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Road), while Judith Tulloch performs at the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society (366 Main St.) with a set of pop, soft rock, and world music featuring guitar, flute, and bass. Judith and her band have shared stages with legends like Michael McDonald, Pete Seeger, and Levon Helm, and their sound has been described as world-pop fusion with a jazzy edge.

Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road) hosts Wood Hippie at 2 p.m., followed by DJ Tina Marie of Whiskey Crossing spinning at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike) at 3 p.m.

Trifecta brings their signature jams to Rushing Duck Brewing Company (2 Greycourt Ave.) at 5 p.m., and at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass), Some Guys and a Broad deliver classic rock favorites starting at 6 p.m. The night continues with Sons of Hudson at 6 p.m. at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave.), and The Pub Band lighting up The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way) at 8 p.m. with decades of blues, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll from The Beatles to The Grateful Dead. County One takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St.), followed by High Noon at 9 p.m. at The Captain’s Table (547 NY-17M).

Rounding out the night, Bendy Effect returns to Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St.) at 9 p.m. for an electric show you won’t want to miss.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Sunday brings another full lineup of laid-back, feel-good performances. Clearview Vineyard welcomes the Evolution Duo at 2 p.m. with a blend of pop and classic rock favorites, while Warwick Valley Winery features Nailed Shutt at 2 p.m., known for their jam-centered sound.

Also at 2 p.m., Applewood Winery hosts the Pondering Pines Duo featuring Sara Espinosa. At 3 p.m., Strings Attached Duo perform fan-favorite pop tunes at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road), JP Conques plays at The Last Whisky Bar, and MissyPing Band rocks Pennings Farm Cidery ($5 cover). Over at Tin Barn Brewing, The Tone Benders are back at 3 p.m. for another energetic afternoon set.

Wednesday, October 29Midweek music returns with Danny C’s Concert Series and Cruise Night at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) starting at 4 p.m., featuring the lively sounds of Wonderloaf. Later in the evening, Kevin McCabe performs at 6:30 p.m. at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.). A well-known local singer-songwriter and co-founder of Sugarloaf Station and Sons of Hudson, McCabe’s distinctive voice and acoustic performances have been captivating audiences in the area for over 30 years.

Thursday, Oct. 30

Felix and the Cats return to the stage at Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m. for another fun evening. At 7 p.m., Kevin McCabe performs again, this time at The Last Whisky Bar, offering another chance to catch his solo acoustic set. Also at 7 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY-17A) hosts their Open Mic Night, featuring acoustic music, spoken word, poetry, and comedy. Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m., and whether you’re performing or cheering from the crowd, it’s a night of creativity and community you won’t want to miss.

Friday, Oct. 31

Halloween Friday is packed with festive music and parties throughout the area. Rushing Duck Brewing starts the fun at 4 p.m. with DJ Bang Van spinning tracks to set the mood. At 5 p.m., All One One All Farm (221 Craigsville Road) hosts a Music Extravaganza and Halloween Costume Contest with Lisa Pellegrino, featuring live music, trivia, and an acoustic sing-along.

Tin Barn Brewing keeps the energy going at 6:30 p.m. with J.I. Starr’s “Decades of Dance” party, featuring disco, salsa, and freestyle hits. The Last Whisky Bar presents Sinus Rhythm’s Halloween Fest at 7 p.m., while Vinyl Tap brings their Halloween Party to The Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court) at the same time.

At 8 p.m., DJ Skyhook spins at the Pennings Costume Party (161 State Route 94 S.), followed by Driving Kim Crazy bringing their high-energy show to Barrel 28 at 8:30 p.m. Closing out the night, Hudson Blue rocks The Captain’s Table at 9 p.m. for a Halloween Costume Party that’s sure to end the month on a high note.

