Music for the Week

Saturday, August 9

Saturday in the Hudson Valley is stacked with live music in every corner and every genre. The day kicks off with two acoustic afternoon sets: Dan & Joana deliver classic rock and pop at Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane) at 2 p.m., while Brian & Rosie bring a soulful duo performance to Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Road), also at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Blues People, an electrifying N.Y./N.J. group drawing early comparisons to legends like Buddy Guy and Keb’ Mo’, take the stage at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) with a full band lineup.

At 5 p.m., The Possums bring their infectious blend of rock, country, and soul to the Sunset Series at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike) for a $10 cover. The Village of Warwick hosts a 7 p.m. Summer Concert Series performance at Stanley Deming Park Bandstand (South Street), with a performance by the Core Theatre Group. Also at 7 p.m., the Dylan Doyle Trio plays Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court), and Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass) transforms into a haven for nostalgia with DJ Sky Hook’s Emo Night.

The night closes out with Jennie Angel and the Outlaws delivering powerhouse vocals at 8 p.m. at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way).

Sunday, August 10

Starting at 12 p.m., enjoy a world-class jazz experience at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY-17A) with the Rave Tesar Trio, featuring piano, drums, and guitar. Suggested donation is $10.

At 1 p.m., Chris Bolger brings his blend of classic rock and blues to Cove Castle Restaurant. Clearview Vineyard & Winery hosts acoustic pop and rock artist Kyle Hancharick at 2 p.m., while JP Conques plays Applewood Winery at the same time. The Last Whisky Bar welcomes Mingo Lodge for a 3 p.m. performance, and Pennings Farm Market’s beer garden (161 State Route 94 S.) comes alive with Campfire Jukebox at 3 p.m. for a $5 cover. Also at 3 p.m., Strings Attached brings pop and rock to Tin Barn Brewing. The day wraps with Vinyl Tap performing classic rock hits at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road).

Wednesday, August 13

Midweek music kicks off at 4 p.m. with Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road), where OC5 provides the soundtrack and the Pine Island Fire Department hosts a dunk tank fundraiser. Then at 6:30 p.m., legendary NYC bluesman Joe Taino leads a blues jam session. With a storied career that includes performing alongside icons like Etta James and Peter Frampton, Taino brings decades of musical mastery spanning rock, Latin jazz, and Caribbean styles.

Thursday, August 14

Blue Arrow Farm hosts Felix and the Cats with their signature sound at 6 p.m. Then at 7 p.m., Owls & Lions, featuring Nicole DeLoi, Kevin Walters, and Jay Della Valle, bring heartfelt harmonies and folk-rock storytelling to the stage at the Cove Castle Restaurant.

Friday, August 15

Start your Friday evening with the beloved Clam ‘n Jam at 5 p.m. in the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market, where local favorite Ray Longchamp performs. At 6 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing welcomes The Tonebenders, a high-energy tribute band that covers everything from jazz standards to current pop hits. At 8 p.m., party rock duo One Night Only takes over The Last Whisky Bar with a lively set, and at 8:30 p.m., Barrel 28 (28 North Main St.) closes out the night with Driving Kim Crazy and their nostalgic “B-side old school rock.”

