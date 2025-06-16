Music for the week

Saturday, June 21

Saturday is stacked with afternoon sets that blend sunshine and sound across the region. Jeremy Langdale brings his mix of classic rock, pop, and blues to Clearview Vineyard & Winery at 2 p.m. (35 Clearview Lane), while over at Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Road), Brian & Rosie offer up acoustic harmonies at the same time. Right next door at Apple Dave’s Distillery, Carolyn Weller & Joe Mullhaupht deliver heartfelt singer-songwriter selections at 2 p.m. Meanwhile, DnA brings their eclectic blend across genres to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road) also at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Van Robinson performs at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way), and Joe Louis and the Groove ignite the stage at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) with their soul-drenched rhythm and blues. This tight-knit band featuring Joe Louis, Gabriel Gomes, Brian Carroll, and Chris Candida, delivers vintage vibes with modern energy. Tickets are $20.Over at Trails End Taphouse (1197 NY 17A), the Ryan Marks Band brings a fusion of rock, country, and good-time anthems with a $10 suggested donation for the show.

As evening sets in, Sho Nuff takes over Pennings Farm Cidery at 5 p.m. (4 Warwick Turnpike) with funk and soul grooves, followed by a 6 p.m. performance by the Any Night Ramblers at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave.), where 70s, 80s, and 90s hits get a fresh spin from a local supergroup. Dylan Doyle headlines a lakeside set at 7 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court), while Jameson’s Gang closes out the night with rock and blues at 8 p.m. back at The Last Whisky Bar.

Sunday, June 22

Spend your Sunday soaking up serene sounds and vineyard views. John M + Keeni kick things off at 1:30 p.m. with a laid-back set at Cove Castle Restaurant. At 2 p.m., Clearview Vineyard & Winery hosts Dan and Joana for a classic rock and pop mix, while John Sheehan brings his acoustic melodies back to Applewood Winery. Over at Warwick Valley Winery, Lucky House keeps things upbeat with crowd-pleasing favorites.

At 3 p.m., Alexandra King graces The Last Whisky Bar with her signature mix of singer-songwriter stylings, Irish-American roots, and cheeky charm. Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass) hosts Probable Cause for an energetic set, and Quarter to Four brings horn-driven vibes and great energy to the Pennings Farm Market beer garden (161 State Route 94 S). Strings Attached closes out the day with a 4 p.m. lakeside set at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road), featuring upbeat pop and rock tunes.

Wednesday, June 25

The day is revved up with music and muscle cars as Danny C’s Wednesday Night Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series returns to Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road), at 4 p.m. with Vinyl Tap cranking out high-energy hits from the 80s and 90s. At 6:30 p.m., make your way to Meadow Blues Coffee for a special blues jam session with the legendary Joe Taino. From his roots in San Juan to stages across the globe, Taino’s career spans five decades and includes collaborations with icons like Etta James, Johnny Winter, and Tito Puente.

Thursday, June 26

The music continues Thursday with Felix and the Cats bringing a nostalgic throwback night to Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., singer-songwriter Ayanna Martine performs a soulful set at The Last Whisky Bar. Also at 7 p.m., Trails End Taphouse hosts an open mic night where you can showcase your talent or support local voices. Expect a mix of music, poetry, comedy, and surprises.

Friday, June 27

Start the weekend with singer-songwriter Kyle Hancharick at 5 p.m. at All One One All (AOOA) Farm (221 Craigville Road), followed by a double shot of live music at 6 p.m., Big Soda and Special K will be playing the Beer Garden at Pennings Farm Market, while Kevin McCabe and TJ Santiago offer an acoustic duo performance at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms.

At 7 p.m., things heat up with line dancing led by Shut Up N’ Dance at Tin Barn Brewing, while Trails End Taphouse hosts a fun-filled karaoke night. Also at 7 p.m., Touch of Grey, a seasoned Grateful Dead tribute band, takes the stage at Blue Arrow Farm. With members who’ve played alongside legends, each show is a fresh jam-packed journey through the Dead’s storied songbook. Tickets are available at bluearrowfarm.com.

Capping off the night, Mingo Lodge takes over The Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m. with crowd-favorite covers, and One Swift Kick rocks out at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St.) at 8:30 p.m., bringing a powerful close to a week full of music.