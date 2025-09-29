Music for the Week

Saturday, Oct. 4

Saturday brings a packed day of live music all around the region. The annual Dubtoberfest takes over Destination Unknown Beer Company at Dubco Acres (65 4 Corners Road, Warwick) from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring brand-new beer releases, German-inspired eats from Long Toast, and outdoor reggae-infused jams from Spare Roots with special guest Marty Kupersmith. The fan-favorite Steinholding Competition returns with prizes and bragging rights on the line.

At the same time, JustUs delivers favorite hits from the 60s, 70s, and 80s at Applewood Winery (82 4 Corners Road) starting at 1 p.m., followed by Southern Stew bringing their rock energy to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road) at 2 p.m. Applewood Winery keeps the music rolling with Matt & Mere at 4:30 p.m., while Vera and the Force turn up the classic and southern rock at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass, Chester) at 6 p.m. Evening shows include Berkana at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way) at 8 p.m., an electric fusion trio blending decades of improvisation across jazz, pop, and beyond, and Flirtin’ with Disaster rocking Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N. Main St., Florida) at 9 p.m., fronted by powerhouse vocalist Scott Seney for a night of hard-driving rock.

Sunday, Oct. 5

Downtown Warwick comes alive for Applefest from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., a beloved annual tradition featuring more than 150 craft vendors, 75 food vendors, four stages of live music, and apple pie baking and eating contests.

Music continues with live performances throughout the afternoon, including the E’lissa Jones Band at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, and a solo set from John Irizarry at Applewood Winery, both at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Ayanna Martine brings her soulful sound to D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd.), while Steve Wing & Brian Gens perform at Last Whisky Bar. Also at 3 p.m., eclectic group One Chick with Dudes (OCD) takes the stage at Tin Barn Brewing with their vibrant, genre-blending style.

Wednesday, Oct. 8

At Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island), Danny C’s Rocktober Hot Rod Cruise Night revs up with a performance by Naughty Humphrey at 4 p.m. Later in the evening, Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester) hosts its signature Blues Jam Night with Joe Taino starting at 6:30 p.m. A legend of the blues world, Joe has played alongside icons like Johnny Winter, Etta James, Gregg Allman, and Carlos Santana, and his jam sessions bring both history and heart to the stage.

Thursday, Oct. 9

Thursday keeps the music rolling at Blue Arrow Farm, where Felix and the Cats return with another night of their crowd-pleasing tunes starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10

Catherine Mahoney opens the evening with soothing harp tunes at All One One All (AOOA) Farm (221 Craigville Road, Goshen) at 5 p.m., while Sons of Hudson get Tin Barn Brewing moving at 6 p.m. Over at Meadow Blues Coffee at 7 p.m., three-time Blues Music Award nominee Dave Keyes showcases his soulful blend of blues, roots, and rock, drawing from decades of experience performing with legends like Bo Diddley, Ronnie Spector, and Popa Chubby.

At 8 p.m., Last Whisky Bar hosts Almost Floyd, the Hudson Valley’s premier Pink Floyd tribute band, recreating the psychedelic rock experience. Wrapping up the night, Vinyl Tap delivers classic rock favorites at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida) at 8:30 p.m.

Send upcoming performance information to themicnj@gmail.com.