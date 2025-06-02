Music for the week

Saturday, June 7th

The Backpack Snack Attack Summer Music Festival takes over Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike) starting at noon, bringing a full afternoon of music, community, and cider to support local kids in Warwick Township. Enjoy performances from Black Cat Bone, Frankie Goes to Dollywood, Jason Gisser, The Arborline, and Fiddle Frenzy. Meanwhile, at Applewood Winery (82 4 Corners Rd.), TJ Santiago kicks off at 1 p.m. with a set of soulful Americana, blues, country, and singer-songwriter tunes. At 2 p.m., Bruce Perone delivers classic rock and pop at Clearview Vineyard (35 Clearview Lane), while Peach Project, an Allman Brothers tribute, brings Southern rock nostalgia to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd.).

Local favorites The Delear Brothers play at 3 p.m. at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way), while Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd.) launches Pride Month with Grammy-nominated Cassidy Catanzaro at the same time. Also at 3 p.m., Uncle Shoehorn’s Big Easy grooves with New Orleans flair at Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave., $20 cover), and the Voodoo Strangers bring their blues-rock edge to Trails End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY 17A). At 4:30 p.m., John Irizarry offers acoustic music back at Applewood Winery.

Evening sets include Moonflower Band at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave.) and Some Guys & A Broad’s classic rock power vocals at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass), both at 6 p.m. Jazz fans can catch the Antoine Cara Trio at 8 p.m. at The Last Whisky Bar, while the party keeps rolling at 8:30 p.m. with Driving Kim Crazy celebrating Barrel 28’s 4-year anniversary (28 N. Main St.).

Sunday, June 8th

Sunday afternoon grooves begin at 1 p.m. with the Ken Flood Duo playing classic favorites at Trails End Taphouse. At 1:30 p.m., Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court) hosts an acoustic set by Mike Holmes and Terry McDonough on the lakeside. At 2 p.m., the music picks up across the area: the Hip Replacements mix classic rock, pop, and blues at Clearview Vineyard; Dan Brother delivers bluesy soul and rock ‘n roll at Applewood Winery; DnA perform an eclectic mix of covers at Apple Dave’s Distillery; and Jeff Slate headlines at Warwick Valley Winery.

Later in the afternoon, Route One hits the stage at 3 p.m. at The Last Whisky Bar, while Action Park brings classic cover energy to Tin Barn Brewing. Wrapping up the day, Let It Rain Duo plays a 4 p.m. lakeside set at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd.).

Wednesday, June 11th

Midweek music kicks off at Blue Arrow Farm at 4 p.m. with Hot Rod Cruise Night and a concert hosted by Danny C, featuring High Strung delivering a high-octane mix of classic rock and rocking country favorites. Over at Meadow Blues Coffee at 6:30 p.m., guitar great Joe Taino leads a jam session. With a storied career that includes playing alongside legends like Johnny Winter, Etta James, and Gregg Allman, this jam is a rare opportunity to hear a true blues master in an intimate setting.

Thursday, June 12th

At 6 p.m., Felix and the Cats kick off their rock set at Blue Arrow Farm, followed by Jeremy Langdale’s soulful sound at The Last Whisky Bar at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Trails End Taphouse hosts its weekly Open Mic Night starting at 7 p.m., a welcoming space for music, poetry, comedy, and unexpected talent.

Friday, June 13th

Start your Friday evening in the serene setting of All One One All Farm (221 Craigville Rd., Goshen) at 5 p.m., where local harpist Catherine Mahoney brings ethereal melodies to the fields. At 6 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing comes alive with upbeat crowd favorites from One Size Fits All. By 7 p.m., Cove Castle Restaurant is serving up lakeside reggae vibes with Brother Jerome, while the Village of Warwick Summer Concert Series hosts the HV Jazz Experience at the Stanley Deming Park Bandstand.

The Last Whisky Bar brings in the Jersey Swamp Cats Trio at 8 p.m. for a jump blues set, and Barrel 28 keeps the energy high with Identity Crisis at 8:30 p.m., offering a genre-blending performance to close out the night.