Music for the Week

Saturday, July 12

Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Road) hosts Arborline at 2 p.m., filling the orchard with warm folk melodies. Just across the road, singer-songwriters Carolyn Weller & Joe Mullhaupht will bring heartfelt acoustic originals and classics to Apple Dave’s Distillery (82 Four Corners Road). Meanwhile, The Peach Project delivers jam-band energy and Grateful Dead covers at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road) also starting at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., the Ryan Marks Band adds to the day’s jam-filled lineup with a performance at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY-17A).

As evening sets in, the Sunset Series at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike) welcomes Whiskey Crossing at 5 p.m. ($10 cover) for a foot-stomping blend of Southern rock and country blues. At 6 p.m., Hudson Blue brings their cover favorites to Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass), and Treasure Mountain Band plays acoustic/electric duets at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave.). The day ends on a high note with Strings Attached performing pop and rock covers at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way) at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 13

Sunday afternoon is filled with acoustic sets, duos, and feel-good tunes across the region. At 1:30 p.m., Jeremy Langdale plays an acoustic set at Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court) by the lake. Singer-songwriter duo DnA share eclectic covers spanning decades at Apple Dave’s Distillery starting at 2 p.m., while Joe Benoit delivers melodic covers and originals at nearby Applewood Winery. Over at Warwick’s Last Whisky Bar, Tommy Vodka takes the stage at 3 p.m. for an upbeat solo set.

Simultaneously, Route One Duo, a local favorite from the Hudson Valley, perform in the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.), and The Mighty Spectrum brings their high-energy show to Tin Barn Brewing. Let It Rain Duo plays lakeside at D’Boathaus Restaurant (322 Lakeside Road) starting at 4 p.m. At 5 p.m., wrap up the weekend with High Street as they perform at the Railroad Avenue Green as part of the Village of Warwick’s Summer Concert Series.

Wednesday, July 16

Midweek music kicks off at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) with Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night and Concert Series, featuring Carnaby Street bringing back the sounds of the 1960s British Invasion. Then at 6:30 p.m., Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) hosts a special Blues Jam Session with the legendary Joe Taino. With a career that spans five decades, Taino has played alongside icons like Johnny Winter, Etta James, and Jaco Pastorius, and brings his vast experience in Latin, rock, and blues to this intimate jam night, a must for blues fans and music lovers alike.

Thursday, July 17

Blue Arrow Farm welcomes Felix and the Cats at 6 p.m. for a night of nostalgic rock favorites in a relaxed, farm-style setting. Over at The Last Whisky Bar, Alec Phillips performs a solo set at 7 p.m., of soulful tunes. Also at 7 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse opens its stage for an Open Mic Night. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a first-timer, the night promises a welcoming space for music, poetry, comedy, and more.

Friday, July 18

Kick off the weekend at the Pennings Farm Market beer garden, where Mychal Kelly performs a vibrant Friday night set. At 6 p.m., The Nailed Shutt Trio takes over Trail’s End Taphouse, serving up high-energy rock with a local twist. Over at Cove Castle, the first installment of the Summer Blues Invitational begins at 7 p.m., hosted by Tony Vee and his TeeVee Allstars. This session features Billboard-charting blues artist Chris O’Leary, formerly of Levon Helm’s band, known for his powerful vocals and harmonica-driven blues. Backed by world-class musicians including Wormworth and Ryan Marks and joined by surprise local talent during the second set, this jam is set to be a landmark moment for the region’s live blues scene.