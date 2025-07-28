Music for the Week

Saturday, Aug. 2

Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road) kicks off day one of its annual Cash & Country Whiskey Weekend, celebrating the music of Johnny Cash and classic country with performances from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The outdoor festival is rain or shine, and no pets, coolers, or outside food/drinks are permitted.

Meanwhile, Applewood Winery (82 4 Warwick Road) features a double bill: Bruce Perone brings his mix of classic rock and country at 1 p.m., followed by Joe Benoit at 4:30 p.m., delivering acoustic favorites.

Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane) hosts Evolution Duo at 1:30 p.m. with timeless pop and classic rock. At 4 p.m., the 80s-inspired Georgia 5 headlines Paw Jam 2026, a benefit for Pets Alive Animal Shelter, featuring basket raffles and more.

Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike) presents Rockland County-based southern rock band, Southern Stew, at 5 p.m., for their Cidery Sunset Series with a $10 cover.

At 7 p.m., Railroad Green Park in the Village of Warwick lights up with Uncle Shoehorn’s Big Easy and the New Yorleans Horns as part of the Summer Concert Series. Later that night, catch the JP Conques Trio at 8 p.m. at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way), and Brotherhood closes out the evening at 9 p.m. at Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St.), repping Orange County with a powerful live set.

Sunday, Aug. 3

Day two of Cash & Country Whiskey Weekend continues at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, once again filling the orchard with the sounds of country music starting at 12 p.m. Cove Castle (13 Castle Court) hosts singer-songwriters Mike Holmes and Terry McDonough at 1:30 p.m. with heartfelt acoustic melodies by the water.

At 2 p.m., Nick Morizzo brings pop and classic rock to Clearview Vineyard & Winery, while TJ Santiago plays a solo set at Applewood Winery. At 3 p.m., The Last Whisky Bar features a special performance by Jon Christopher Allen and Christy Brown. Simultaneously, Myles Mancuso brings his nationally acclaimed multi-instrumental talent to the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S), and Vera & the Force unleash their classic rock energy at Tin Barn Brewing.

Monday, Aug. 4

Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) welcomes The Chris O’Leary Band at 6:30 p.m. for a high-octane night of blues.

Wednesday, Aug. 6

Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) revs up the engines with Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series starting at 4 p.m. This week’s featured band is Jungle Love, dishing out the best of the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s with a blend of classic soul, R&B, Motown, disco, and funk. It’s a retro ride you’ll want to be part of.

Thursday, Aug. 7

Blue Arrow Farm keeps the midweek music rolling with Felix and the Cats taking the stage at 6 p.m., bringing lively tunes to the rustic venue. Over in Sugar Loaf, the Warwick Broadway Collective Junior Company and students from Warwick Center for the Performing Arts present SpongeBob The Musical: Youth Edition at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Road). Tickets start at $20, and can be purchased at sugarloafpacny.com. Also at 7 p.m., Trails End Taphouse (1197 NY 17A) hosts their Open Mic Night, a welcoming space for singers, poets, comics, and creatives to take the stage and share their craft.

Friday, Aug. 8

Pennings Farm Market kicks off the weekend with its popular Clam N Jam at 5 p.m., featuring seafood specials and live music from the Brotherhood Band in the beer garden for a $5 cover. Cove Castle turns up the heat at 7 p.m. with 3D Rhythm of Life delivering a night of Latin tropical soul. Tin Barn Brewing hosts a lively session of line dancing with Shut Up n’ Dance, also at 7 p.m.

For the night owls, Shoot The Moon plays The Last Whisky Bar starting at 8 p.m., while over at Blue Arrow Farm, Boston-based tribute band Little Lies brings Fleetwood Mac’s iconic sound to life. Finally, wrap up the night with classic rock favorites from Vinyl Tap at 8:30 p.m. at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St.).

