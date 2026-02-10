Music for the Week

Saturday, Feb. 14

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with live music across the region. Free Shrimp kicks off the afternoon with funk and classic rock favorites at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road).

Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.) hosts a Family Valentine’s Dance with DJ Tina starting at 2:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Hot Rocks delivers upbeat covers at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass), while the Voodoo Strangers trio rocks Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY 17A).

Joanne Weaver & Al Street share an intimate duo set at the Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way). At 8 p.m., MJ The Illusion: The Michael Jackson Experience lights up the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Road) with hits like “Thriller,” “Smooth Criminal,” and “Billie Jean.”

Close out the night at 9 p.m. with Hudson Blue at the Captain’s Table (547 NY 17-M), or head to Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N. Main St.) for a country set from Robby Valentine and the Black Dirt Bandits.

Sunday, Feb. 15

Rushing Duck (2 Greycourt Ave.) hosts a Mardi Gras Brunch starting at 11:30 a.m., with DJ Bang Van spinning all day until 6 p.m., plus Mardi Gras–inspired cocktails.

At 2 p.m., the E’lissa Jones Band returns to Warwick Valley Winery, while folk trio Arborline performs at Pennings Farm Market.

By 3 p.m., catch Ethan Levy’s solo set at the Last Whisky Bar, the Tonebenders’ rock-driven performance at Tin Barn Brewing, or an intimate acoustic duo from Michael Holmes & Terry McDonough at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road).

Monday, Feb 16 - President’s Day

Spend the afternoon with local favorite Ray Longchamp performing a solo acoustic set at Warwick Valley Winery, starting at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

The 2026 Mardi Gras for a Cause celebration returns across Warwick and Florida, with 14 venues and 14 musical acts raising funds for Backpack Snack Attack, an outreach program of the Warwick Reformed Church supporting nearly 250 local children. Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St.) features Frank F-Bomb Sorino, starting at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Danny C’s February Fun takes over Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) with a set by Lotion, plus an indoor tiki beach party. Dress in your best tiki wear, festivities begin at 4 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19

Felix and the Cats deliver a nostalgic set at Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m., while Trail’s End Taphouse hosts its weekly open jam starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

Pennings Farm Market launches its first Friday Night Fish Fry of the season at 6 p.m., featuring a special performance by the Missy Ping Trio.

Moonshine Creek brings foot-stomping fun to Trail’s End Taphouse at 6:30 p.m.

Rushing Duck celebrates punk with four live bands, doors open at 7 p.m. with a $5 cover.

At 8 p.m., Rob Janos wraps up the night with a solo set at the Last Whisky Bar.

Send about upcoming live music event information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.