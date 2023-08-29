Middletown. Take a master class in ‘The Camera as a Tool of Art’

Within the display of the 93 works of “The Art of Photography” exhibit, a related master class is scheduled in the early evening of Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. in Orange Hall Gallery on the Middletown campus of SUNY Orange, the event entitled “Beyond the Snapshot: The Camera as a Tool of Art” will feature a walkaround viewing of the exhibit followed by an interactive lecture with discussion on the history and types of photography plus composition.

Then, hands-on short picture shoots will be assigned.

Participants should bring their digital cameras and/or cellphones for the assignment.

After the picture shoot, a regroup will offer the opportunity of computer projection and analyzing the breakout experience by exchanging ideas and viewing photographs.

Mary Cathryn Roth will teach/lead the master class. Roth is an adjunct professor of art and photography at SUNY Orange. She is a member of the Professional Photographers of America, The College Art Association, the Orange County NY Arts Council as well as a Guild Member of the Historical Society of Early American Decoration (HSEAD.org). She holds a BA from Rice University and an MFA from City College of New York.

Photographers of all abilities are welcome.

The class is free and open to the public. Take advantage of this educational opportunity and have fun while you are doing it.

For additional information and questions, email Cultural Affairs at cultural@sunyorange.edu and consult the website www.sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs

Orange Hall is located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues at GPS 24 Grandview Ave, Middletown.