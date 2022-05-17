WARWICK – Village and Town of Warwick residents will honor departed military veterans at Memorial Day parades and ceremonies on Monday, May 30. Local observances are also scheduled in Pine Island, Florida and Greenwood Lake .

Earlier this year, Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard and the Village Board Trustees again authorized Nicholas P. Lesando, Jr., Warwick Township Post 214 of the American Legion to hold a parade in the Village of Warwick on May 30, starting at 11 a.m. and concluding at about 12:30 p.m.

A Veterans Color Guard and Warwick Valley High School’s Marching Band will lead the parade, followed by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and American Legion, dignitaries, elected officials. first responders, boy and girl scouts, community clubs and organizations.

Jerard “Jerry” Schacher, a past Post 214 commander, former military combat medic, and community volunteer, is this year’s Memorial Day Parade Grand Marshal.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. from the Village Hall on Main Street, proceed down Main Street to Oakland Avenue, then to Warwick Cemetery, where ceremonies will honor deceased military personnel.

The parade will then reform and continue to St. Stephen’s Cemetery along Galloway Road where ceremonies will honor veterans buried there. After those ceremonies, the parade will regroup and go down Forester Avenue to the Firemen’s Monument for Warwick Fire Department ceremonies. The parade will end there in Veterans Memorial Park. Refreshments for parade participants will be served at the park pavillion by “Hugs for Courage” volunteers.