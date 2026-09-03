Local dancers invited to audition for this year’s production of ‘The Nutcracker’

The Warwick Center for the Performing Arts is inviting dancers ages five and up to audition for this year’s full-length production of The Nutcracker, presented by the Sugar Loaf Arts Collective at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center Dec. 4–6.

Auditions will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, offering young dancers from throughout the region the opportunity to take part in a large-scale professional production of one of the world’s most beloved ballets. This year’s production will feature Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed live by an orchestra under the direction of conductor Ryan Walther, along with professional guest artists, the Warwick Dance Collective, dancers from Warwick Center for the Performing Arts, and students from Fei Tian. Among the professional artists appearing in the production will be Warwick’s own Pierson Hall, a Principal Dancer with Carolina Ballet, returning to perform for his hometown community.

Under the artistic direction of Melissa Padham-Maass, “The Nutcracker” will bring audiences from the warmth and wonder of Clara’s Christmas Eve celebration through the battle with the Mouse King, a shimmering winter landscape filled with swirling snow, and the enchanting Land of Sweets. For the young dancers selected through auditions, the production offers the opportunity to share the stage with accomplished professional artists and perform to live orchestral music in a full theatrical production.

How to audition for “The Nutcracker”

Auditions for “The Nutcracker will take place on Sunday, Sept. 20 as follows:

Ages five to six: 10-10:30 a.m.



Ages seven to eight: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Ages nine to 11: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Ages 12–14: 12:30–2 p.m.

Ages 15 and up: 2–4 p.m.

Dancers of all levels are encouraged to audition. Participants ages 12 and older should bring pointe shoes if applicable.

Advance registration is requested. Dancers can access the audition sign-up form (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSflcLlPVmW1oZjzurZ5_wQ95-HvXWeaxWqQxO8x1 CeC3ATgDg/viewform?usp=headeror) and learn more at warwickperformingarts.com.