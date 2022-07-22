x
Hudson Valley Jazz Fest coming to more venues nearby

Warwick. Several Hudson Valley Jazz Fest shows will be in Warwick and Goshen. The festival is also expanding to Ulster County and upper Westchester.

| 22 Jul 2022 | 05:37
    Featured artist Oz Noy will appear in an outdoor free show on Saturday, Aug. 20, on Railroad Ave. If it rains, the show will be inside Warwick Reformed Church. The concert is made possible by the Village of Warwick, for Hudson Valley Jazz Festival.
    Pianist and composer Joe Vincent Tranchina and saxophonist Eric Person will present a Composers 4-um with Robert Kopec and Peter O’Brien at the Buckbee Center on Sun., Aug 21, made possible by the Warwick Historical Society.
    Lew Scott and Gabriele Tranchina. Gabriele will be with The Hudson Valley Jazz Sextet in Sugar Loaf, opening night. presented by “On The Lawn” for HVJF
    Stanley Jordan will perform at the Bearsville Theatre, as part of this year’s festival.
    Jazz drummer Eliot Zigmund will perform with the Rick Savage 4-tet at UpFront Gallery in Port Jervis
    Vibraphonist Bill Ware brings his group to Warwick on Sunday, Aug 21, presented by Albert Wisner Library for the festival.
    Warwick pianist Rave Tesar will be at Unison Arts, New Paltz, for the HVJF
A blend of well known jazz artists and regional talent will perform in the expanding Hudson Valley Jazz Festival, August 18-21, in its 13th season. This year the series includes shows in Ulster County and upper Westchester.

Bearsville Theatre in Woodstock will present Stanley Jordan, and the Village of Warwick will feature Oz Noy with Anton Fig, both shows on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Jordan will be in Ulster, while Noy will be in Orange County.

Other concerts scheduled as of this date include On The Lawn in Sugar Loaf, featuring the Hudson Valley Jazz Ensemble; Unison Arts in New Paltz will bring pianists Rave Tesar and Neil Alexander with Jeff Ciampa on separate nights. UpFront Gallery in Port Jervis spotlights the Rick Savage Group. Front Street Tavern in Kingston welcomes Teri Roiger with John Menegon and Matt Garrity, Gus Mancini and the Sonic Soul Orkestra, and the Steve Raleigh Band.

Three localities are new to the festival: The Village of Greenwood Lake has Slide Attack at Thomas Morahan Park at the lake; Albert Wisner Library in Warwick will feature Bill Ware. Kaya Nicole will perform at Mary Ann’s in Port Chester.

There will also be a special Hudson Valley Jazz Festival production with Joe Vincent Tranchina, Eric Person, Robert Kopec and Peter O’Birien.

New thinking means you’ll be seeing and hearing jazz with other art modalities moving forward. See the festival website for a list of this year’s sponsors.

The project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by Arts Mid-Hudson.

The Festival schedule is still developing. See hudsonvalleyjazzfest.org for the latest and more complete information, including the full list of musicians, locations, dates, and times. Write hudsonvalleyjazzfest@gmail.com or call.
