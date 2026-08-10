The Hudson Valley Film Festival returns to the Warwick Drive-In this Aug. 18-20.

Attendees are encouraged to come early (gates open at 4 p.m. each day of the festival) and enjoy food from a variety of food trucks, live music and filmmaker meet and greets all before movie showtime (around 8:15 p.m.)

What musical acts will there be?

During the festival, guests can enjoy music from Jon Hatch, Craig Chin, The Mystery Lights and more. Visit at www.hudsonvalleyfilmfest.com for the full performance schedule.

Will there be food at the festival?

The film festival will feature a variety of food truck’s including El Azteca, serving authentic Mexican cuisine, Mojo’s Miscellaneous, serving vegan comfort food, Lakeview Sodas, serving dirty sodas and more, and Sweet D’s, serving mini donuts and ice cream sandwiches) and, 876 Jerk Chicken, serving Jamaican food.

Food trucks will close by 7:30 p.m. The Drive-In snack bar will remain open throughout each night of the festival.

Shop local vendors at the in-FEST-ed Flea Market

Numerous local vendors offering an eclectic mix of items from 4-8 p.m. each night of the festival. From unique collectibles to vintage treasures, one-of-a-kind crafts to artisanal products, you’ll have the opportunity to shop before the Film Fest begins. This is an excellent way to support local artists, makers, and entrepreneurs.

What kinds of films will be shown?

The festival will feature a variety of films from animation to documentaries. As the films shown may not all be appropriate for children, organizers suggest reaching out ahead of the festival for guidance on the most kid-friendly evening. The full movie line-up can be viewed at www.hudsonvalleyfilmfest.com/films.

Where can I purchase passes for the festival?

Tickets for the Hudson Valley Film Festival can be purchased at filmfreeway.com/HudsonValleyFilmFest/tickets. Prices range from $20 for individual tickets to $40 for a full-car pass. Multi-day passes are also available for $94.