Holiday festivities at Washington’s Headquarters

Celebrate the Holidays at Washington’s Headquarters State Historic Site on Sunday, Dec. 14 from 1-4 p.m. With the Hasbrouck House closed for restoration, the museum will be the headquarters for festivities.

The Salmagundi Consort will perform music from the 18th C. and the museum’s galleries will feature Christmas table scenes from 1782, when George Washington was at Newburgh Headquarters, and 1910, the year the museum was built. Enjoy a cup of warm cider and cookies by the outdoor fire. The event is free and open to the public.

While in the neighborhood, stop in and see the homes in the Newburgh Historic District featured on the Candlelight Tour presented by the Historical Society of Newburgh Bay and the Highlands. For more information and for tickets visit www.newburghhistoricalsociety.org or call 845-561-2585.

Washington’s Headquarters State Historic Site is a registered National Historic Landmark. The site is one of 35 historic sites within the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and is one of 28 facilities administered by the Palisades Interstate Park Commission in New York and New Jersey. For more information about New York State Parks, log onto www.parks.ny.gov. For more information call 845-562-1195.