Historic homestead open for tours

Hill Hold Historic Homestead will be open for guided tours every Saturday and Sunday from noon p.m. to 4 p.m., from Saturday, May 31 through Sunday, August 31.

The homestead is located at:Hill Hold Museum, 128 State Route 416, Hamptonburgh.

The site is supported by The Friends of Hill Hold and Brick House, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the county’s historic properties. The group also hosts a variety of engaging events throughout the year, including the upcoming “Kids Colonial Tea Party” on June 1. Reservations are required for this event and can be made online.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Guided tours are available on a walk-in basis during open hours; however, groups of 10 or more must call ahead to reserve at 845-615-3828.

Originally built in 1769 by Thomas Bull, the beautifully restored stone house offers a unique glimpse into life on an Orange County farm during the late 18th and early 19th centuries. In addition to the homestead, visitors can explore the One Room School House, Summer Kitchen, and a vibrant Colonial Herb Garden.

For more information or to reserve event tickets, visit: www.hillholdandbrickhouse.org