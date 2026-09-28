Haunted Rooms America will host public ghost hunts at the former Mid-Orange Correctional Facility, 900 Kings Highway, Warwick, on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The six-hour, after-hours tour will feature a paranormal investigation of the facility, with professional ghost hunting equipment provided and the team guiding small groups throughout the night.



Tickets are $129 per person. The event is limited to guests ages 18 and over, or children ages 16-17 with a responsible adult.

Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/ESDgx.

About the former Mid-Orange Correctional Facility

Opened in 1932 as New York’s State Training School for Boys and later operated as the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility, this sprawling complex in Warwick has stood empty for years. Its dormitories, cell blocks and corridors are reported to hold the spirits of young inmates and forgotten prisoners.