Greenwood Lake. Theater to present ‘Princess Bride’ and ‘As You Like It’ this weekend

The Greenwood Lake Theater will screen the film “The Princess Bride” on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Warwick Institute of Culture (The WICK) at 46 Bowen Road in Warwick.

Admission is free, but donations are welcome. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for refreshments, including beer, wine and cider. The movie will begin at 6 p.m. This is a family-friendly event.

“The Princess Bride” is a 1987 American fantasy adventure comedy directed and co-produced by Rob Reiner and starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant and Christopher Guest. Adapted by William Goldman from his 1973 novel of the same name, it tells the story of a swashbuckling farmhand named Westley, accompanied by companions befriended along the way, who must rescue his true love Princess Buttercup from the odious Prince Humperdinck.

“We wanted to offer a fun, relaxed, family-friendly event to kick off our exciting fall season,” said Mary McKinley, co-artistic director of Greenwood Lake Theater. “This is a chance to come together for a fun evening as a community, and a perfect opportunity for anyone who has not yet visited us at The WICK to come and check out our new home.”

This ain’t your grandma’s Shakespeare

Then on Sunday, Sept. 17, the Greenwood Lake Theater will present William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” at 3 p.m. at the Warwick Institute of Culture.

Tickets are free, but donations are accepted. Tickets will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Refreshments will be available.

Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” tells the story of Rosalind and her cousin, Celia, and their escape into the forest to find Rosalind’s love Orlando.

The Greenwood Lake Theater uses original Elizabethan performance techniques. Watch their actors perform the First Folio Style, with cue scripts in hand.

They will be interacting with the audience, bringing Shakespeare’s words to life in a thrilling and hilarious way.

For tickets and information regarding these events, visit www.greenwoodlaketheater.org.