The Fuller Moon Arts Fest celebrates the convergence of performance, art and nature at the magical lakefront setting of Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road, Warwick on Saturday, Aug. 16, from 1 to 9 p.m. The rain date is set for Sunday, Aug. 17.

Visitors are invited to bring the family and stay all day at Warwick’s summer arts festival. Explore “Wonderville,” a village of artist-made interactive curiosities, watch wood turning or metal work demonstrations, join in printmaking, collaborative mural-making, creating a community nature mandala workshops and more.

The program is packed with live dance and music performances suitable for all ages. Join a parade of processional puppets, or dance under the stars with the funk fusion band “What?” There will also be a great line-up of food trucks and a lakeside bar.

Festival highlights this year include the spectacular Forces of Nature Dance Theatre youth group FIYAA (Forces Incredible Youth Arts Alliance) from New York City. They will present a new work created for the festival during a week-long artists residency at Mountain Lake Park in collaboration with Warwick Center for the Performing Arts.

Also, Artist Donna Mikkelsen will bring her extraordinary Ambi Arts workshop. In what she calls “Spontaneous Symmetry,” Mikkelsen will demonstrate and facilitate guests in using both hands to draw and paint symmetrical radial drawings as a means of self-exploration and collaborative art-making.

Jazz vocalist Gabriele Tranchina will perform Latin, Brazilian and world music with her band, inviting the audience to sing and dance along with them.

Fuller Moon Arts Festival is presented by Wickham Works and the Warwick Center for the Performing Arts. This project is made possible, in part, by the County of Orange and Orange County Tourism, and the generous support of Glenn P. & Susan D. Dickes.

For additional details and ticket information, log onto www.fullermoonartsfest.com.