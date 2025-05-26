Edenville becoming music Mecca

Deb Walter operates her music venue under the theory that an unassuming room can be the scene of the best music.

Her Edenbille General Store is tucked away in a corner of one of Warwick’s hamlets. Every Saturday night she presents a free music in a casual setting.

On Saturday May 24, the venue was home to two venerable artists, Richard Kimball and Rick Savage, in impromptu duet, during the first hour of Open Mike Night as other musicians, like New Jersey songwriter, Bernie Drury, signed up for their own 10-minutes of entertainment.

Richard Kimball holds two degrees in composition from the Julliard School. While there, he studied with American composers Stanley Wolfe, Vittorio Giannini and the ‘Dean’ of American composer teachers, Vincent Persichetti. He received the Alexandre Gretchanninov Memorial Prize in Composition for his String Quartet. He was a teaching assistant to the jazz arranger/educator Hall Overton known for his famous Monk Carnegie Hall album and the Italian composer Luciano Berio.

He began his professional teaching at the Juilliard School’s Extension Division, teaching Twentieth Century Music, Literature and Materials of Music, and Composer’s Workshop. He also became the Pre-College Division’s composition teacher for several years both there and at the Manhattan School of Music.

In more recent years, Richard has concentrated his performance work on piano, composing and performing concerts with his own ensemble, playing night club gigs and accompanying, recording and collaborating with various vocalists, most notably, the great jazz singer Vivian Lord. He is also well known for his thirty three years as co-house pianist along with Brazilian pianist Dom Salvador, under the Brooklyn Bridge at The River Cafe playing his unique arrangements of jazz standards and “The Great American Songbook”.

Educated at the world-renowned music school at Indiana University, jazz trumpeter Rick Savage has lived and worked in and around New York City for the past 25 years. He is proud to be a part of 2 cd projects for 2012; for free jazz enthusiasts “INNERrOUTe” & for straight ahead jazz enthusiasts, legendary drummer Eliot Zigmund’s “Trio EZ”.

Rick Savage has a rich composing background. He recently scored “A Whole New Day” for Cinemax, staring the late James Gandolfini. Other composing credits include jingles and industrial films for Nissan and Pfizer. Rick’s experiences as a former band member / studio musician for the following well known artists, set the stage for the makings of an extremely versatile musician. Rick has performed and/or recorded with Tania Maria, Gerry Mulligan, Jack McDuff, Mel Lewis, Nancy Wilson, Tony Bennett, Mel Torme, Toshiko Aikioshi, Warne Marsh, Randy Brecker, Michael Jackson, Daniel Ponce, Nestor Torres, Henry Mancini and many others.

Music became a big part of Bernie Drury‘s life in 1976 when he spent nearly a year busking through France and Italy playing at outdoor cafes, the Paris metro, night clubs and colleges. His song writing spans most genres from the blues, to country, rock and some jazz influenced tunes but regardless of the style, the story is the most important piece. Today Bernie leads the Skylands Songwriters Guild in Morris County, NJ and co-hosts “The Song Writer’s Gig” podcast.

Edenville General Store is also known as one of the town’s finest delis, with homemade baked goods, and a rich menu of BBQ items. For more information , go to https://edenvillegeneralstore.com/