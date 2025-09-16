x
‘Down to Earth’ opens at the Amity Gallery

Warwick. The exhibit features the work of landscape artists and opens Oct. 4.

| 16 Sep 2025 | 06:28
    Artist: Flavia Bacarella
The October exhibit, Down to Earth, at the Amity Gallery, features a diverse group of landscape artists whose works represent a variety of techniques, unique perspectives and distinctive styles.

Tour Windmills in Sicily, Monhigan Island, Maine, Coleshill, England and host of other inspirational places.

There will be an opening reception on Saturday Oct. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Located at 110 Newport Bridge Road, the Gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays 1-4 p.m. Log onto www.amitygallery.org for more information.