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Distinctive folk voices to perform at Amity Gallery

Warwick. Tina Ross, Mike Agranoff to share their unique styles on Aug. 14.

Warwick /
| 23 Jul 2026 | 10:47
    Tina Ross
    Tina Ross ( Photo provided.)
    Mike Agranoff
    Mike Agranoff ( Photo provided.)

Tina Ross and Mike Agranoff are bringing their distinctive folk voices to Amity Gallery in Warwick on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.

Tina Ross weaves thoughtful, emotionally rich original songs with poetic lyrics, expressive guitar work, and a voice that invites you into the heart of the story. Her award-winning music explores connection, resilience, love, and the beautifully complicated moments that make us human. For more information visit at tinarossmusic.com.

Mike Agranoff is a masterful storyteller and multi-faceted folk performer, moving effortlessly between traditional songs, humor, intricate guitar and concertina work, and unforgettable spoken-word moments. His performances leave you seeing a familiar song in a whole new way. For more information visit mikeagranoff.com/home.php.

EVENT DETAILS
DATE: Friday, Aug. 14
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Amity Gallery, 110 Newport Bridge Road, Warwick
COST: $20 at the door.