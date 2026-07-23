Distinctive folk voices to perform at Amity Gallery

Tina Ross and Mike Agranoff are bringing their distinctive folk voices to Amity Gallery in Warwick on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.
Tina Ross weaves thoughtful, emotionally rich original songs with poetic lyrics, expressive guitar work, and a voice that invites you into the heart of the story. Her award-winning music explores connection, resilience, love, and the beautifully complicated moments that make us human. For more information visit at tinarossmusic.com.
Mike Agranoff is a masterful storyteller and multi-faceted folk performer, moving effortlessly between traditional songs, humor, intricate guitar and concertina work, and unforgettable spoken-word moments. His performances leave you seeing a familiar song in a whole new way. For more information visit mikeagranoff.com/home.php.