Distinctive folk voices to perform at Amity Gallery

Tina Ross and Mike Agranoff are bringing their distinctive folk voices to Amity Gallery in Warwick on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.

Tina Ross weaves thoughtful, emotionally rich original songs with poetic lyrics, expressive guitar work, and a voice that invites you into the heart of the story. Her award-winning music explores connection, resilience, love, and the beautifully complicated moments that make us human. For more information visit at tinarossmusic.com.