Christmas on the farm

Apple Ridge Orchards, at 101 Jessup Road in Warwick, has created a winter wonderland for the holidays. The farm includes a walk-through holiday light show spanning the farm market and orchard. Visitors will also be able to enjoy hot cocoa by the fire pit, s’mores making, pictures with Santa, singing reindeer, and more.

Admission is $14 for adults and $12 for children 3 to 12; children 2 and under are free. To book your walk through this dazzling display, visit appleridgeorchards.com/Christmasonthefarm. For more information, call 845-987-7717.