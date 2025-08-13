Chowtoberfest VI lands Sept. 6

Chowtoberfest VI is coming to Warwick on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, from noon to 10 p.m. at The Oasis at Fence Road Farm. The event will be held rain or shine.

Chowtoberfest began as a tribute to David Ciaudelli — a passionate champion of independent music in the tri-state area. Now in its sixth year, the festival has grown into a high-energy gathering of music lovers, foodies, families, and friends. The all-ages festival features live music, beer and wine for adults, delicious food, and unique family attractions - finishing with a laser light show and a stunning hologram display.

Scheduled to perform are:

* The Dave Kopec Band - Immersive energy with powerful classic rock covers and deep instrumental chemistry.

* Kasim Sulton - Rock legend from Todd Rundgren’s Utopia and acclaimed solo artist.

* Sonic Crusaders – Globally recognized high-energy favorites and stadium-worthy performances.

* Jeff Caldwell, Dan Lawson Band, LoveBomb, Mark Sganga & Friends, Old Road, and other special guests to be announced.

The day will be hosted by area comedian Davey Lozano (Showtime at The Apollo, New Haven Comedy Festival), who will deliver laughs and high energy between sets.

Family fun includes face painting, a superhero hangout, a laser light show, and hologram displays. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy free pony rides, alpaca walks, and a petting zoo to entertain the whole family.

Early Bird tickets (through Aug. 22) are $25 for adults 21 and older; In Advance tickets (through Sept. 5) are $35 for adults; At the Gate tickets are $40 for adults; Young Adult tickets (for ages 12-21) are $15; and kids under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. Admission prices for adults include unlimited beer and wine, plus all activities. Food will be available for purchase.

Proceeds to benefit the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and To Write Love on Her Arms.

For tickets and more information, log onto www.chowtoberfest.com.