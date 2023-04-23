Billy Ware Trio coming to Greenwood Lake today

The Bill Ware Trio will make its first appearance at The Cove in Greenwood Lake on Sunday, April 23 as part of their Jazz branch series. The group features Ware on vibraphone, J. Brunka on bass and Steve Rubin on drums.

Located at 13 Castle Court in Greenwood Lake, The Cove is known for its regular music performances from rock to folk to country to jazz, show music and more.

Vibraphonist, bassist, composer, pianist, educator and creative adventurer Ware is a founding member of the Jazz Passengers and Groove Collective who has collaborated with Steely Dan, John Zorn, JD Parran, Marc Ribot, Bobby Sanabria, Deborah Harry, the BBC Concert Orchestra, Chico Mendoza, Bobby Previte, Joe Henderson, Jerome Harris, the Buffalo Philharmonic, the Minnesota Symphony, Elvis Costello, Arturo O’Farrill, Andy Summers, Marshall Crenshaw, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmore and many more.

Rubin is the founder of The Hudson Valley Jazz Festival, which will celebrate its 14th season this August 9 through 13. The Cove will be a featured venue for the series. He received an Orange County Arts Council award on behalf of The Warwick Valley Jazz Festival for Best New Arts Organization in 2011.

Originally from Brooklyn, Brunka is a bassist and composer who started on guitar. Music didn’t really take hold of him until he picked up a bass and started jamming with his friends in high school. He has appeared on recordings in many different genres including one platinum selling pop record. He maintains an active teaching schedule of private students and has presented workshops about bass playing, jazz and improvisation.

For more information, log onto https://covecastleny.com/.