Better Together Film Festival coming soon to Warwick

Warwick is joining communities across the country by participating in the third annual Better Together Film Festival.

As part of the festival, We the People Warwick invites the community to two free film screenings followed by facilitated conversations: “9/11: Reclaiming Ground Zero” and “Creede, U.S.A.”

Watch “9/11: Reclaiming Ground Zero” on Sunday, July 19, 1–3:30 p.m., at Albert Wisner Public Library

In the aftermath of Sept. 11, more than 5,000 New Yorkers participated in the largest town hall meeting in American history to help determine the future of Ground Zero. Rather than accepting a top-down plan, citizens worked together to shape a shared vision—demonstrating the power of democracy, public dialogue, and finding common ground during a defining moment in our nation’s history.

Watch “Creede, U.S.A.” on Thursday, July 23 | 6:30–9 p.m., at Fence Road Farm Brewery, 13 Fence Road, Warwick.

Set in the small mountain town of Creede, Colorado, “Creede U.S.A.” explores how neighbors with deeply different viewpoints continue to navigate change while remaining connected by their shared commitment to community. Through personal stories and public dialogue, the film offers a hopeful look at the challenges—and possibilities—of living together across differences.

Following each screening, participants are invited to stay for a facilitated conversation inspired by the films.

‘Now is a time for Americans to hear, see, and experience stories of people coming together across their differences to solve problems together in their neighborhoods and communities,” said Karissa Raskin, CEO of Listen First Project. “We must choose curiosity over contempt, dialogue over demonization, and empathy over apathy. The Better Together Film Festival offers an opportunity to inspire meaningful conversations among neighbors so we can turn down the heat and find a way forward together.”

The Better Together Film Festival is a campaign of the Listen First Coalition, a network of more than 550 organizations working to strengthen trust, understanding, belonging, and collaboration in communities across America.

Founded in 2021, We the People Warwick is a grassroots organization dedicated to bridging divides, strengthening relationships, and building a more connected community through dialogue.

Both events are free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged. To register, visit wethepeoplewarwick.org/attend-an-event.