Arts Mid-Hudson presents A Day of Puppetry

Arts Mid-Hudson invites the community to A Day of Puppetry, a free, family-friendly open house celebrating the art of puppetry in the Hudson Valley. The event will take place on Saturday, March 21, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Keepsake at the Academy, 33 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Serving as the kickoff event for the 2026 Hudson Valley Puppetry Festival, the open house will bring together regional puppeteers and theater artists for a lively, hands-on experience. Families and visitors of all ages can meet artists, explore a variety of puppet styles up close, and learn how puppetry productions come to life.

Throughout the day, participating artists and organizations will host interactive tables featuring demonstrations and simple make-and-take activities, giving both children and adults the opportunity to try puppetry themselves.

A Day of Puppetry is free and open to the public, offering an engaging introduction to an art form that blends storytelling, theater, and visual art.

To view the full 2026 Hudson Valley Puppetry Festival schedule and RSVP, visit artsmidhudson.org/hvpf.