Applications open for Arts Mid-Hudson Empowered Artist Award

Arts Mid-Hudson is now accepting applications for the 2026 Empowered Artist Award, an annual unrestricted grant program that will award three $3,000 grants to individual artists living and working in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties.

When are applications due for the Empowered Artist Award?

Applications for the Empowered Artist Award grant program are due by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Complete information is available at https://shorturl.at/5I062.

For additional information, contact the Arts Mid-Hudson Grants Team at Grants@artsmidhudson.org or (845) 454-3222 ext. 11.

Virtual assistance available to applicants

To assist applicants, Arts Mid-Hudson will offer a free virtual information session on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. and a series of Zoom Q&A sessions throughout the application period. RSVPs are required for the Information Session and all Q&A sessions in order to receive the Zoom link. To RSVP, visit the Arts Mid-Hudson website: https://shorturl.at/5I062.

A recording of the information session will be made available on Arts Mid-Hudson’s YouTube channel following the presentation.

Zoom sessions will take place on the following dates

Monday, Aug. 24 at 12 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m.

More assistance available

Arts Mid-Hudson also offers free one-on-one application assistance throughout the grant cycle. Prospective applicants are encouraged to schedule an appointment with the grants team to discuss eligibility, ask questions, brainstorm ideas, and receive feedback on draft applications. Appointments are conducted by phone. To make an appointment visit: artsmidhudson.youcanbook.me/

What is the Empowered Artist Award?

The Empowered Artist Award recognizes that one of the most critical needs for artists is access to unrestricted funds, allowing them to continue their practice, advance their careers, and increase their visibility within their community. These funds will enable artists to create new work, purchase necessary equipment, access educational opportunities, and pay for living expenses.