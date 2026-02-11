For 11 years, Uncle Shoehorn’s Big Easy has brought the Louisiana heat to warm up the deepest freeze of winter in the Northeast with its annual Mardi Gras Ball. Returning on Feb. 21 to the Blue Arrow Farm for its fourth year, the nine-piece New Orleans Funk, Jazz and R&B ensemble is preparing for its biggest, most ambitious Mardi Gras party yet.

The event features all the trappings of a trip to the Crescent City for Carnival with an immersive Bourbon Street experience including Mardi Gras beads, masques, King Cakes, and a traditional Second-Line parade featuring incredible handcrafted parade floats. The Blue Arrow kitchen produces a special menu of Cajun food items like Red Beans & Rice and Jambalaya in addition to its regular fare. Full bar with specialty cocktails, beer and wine. And of course, two full sets of the best of NOLA music from artists like Dr. John, The Meters, the Neville Brothers, Trombone Shorty, Louis Armstrong, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and many others.

This year, special musical guest, the world-famous Dave Keyes will be performing an opening set of New Orleans stride piano favorites before joining the band with his squeezebox for the body of the program.

“The theme of the Second-Line parade for this year’s party is Bacchus and Bacchanalia” said Uncle Shoehorn bandleader, Tony Vee. “Taking a bite off of New Orleans’ famous Krewe of Bacchus, our dedicated Groove Krewe of creatives and makers are producing a parade paying homage to Bacchus the ancient Roman God of wine, revelry, ecstasy, madness and agriculture. Romans celebrated Bacchus with ‘Bacchanalia’ festivals characterized by joyous, wild and indulgent revelry. And if there’s one thing Uncle Shoehorn’s known for, it is joyful indulgence.”

The band’s musical ranks will be swollen to include extra brass and percussion players for the elaborate second line parade. The band encourages all attendees to join them in wearing togas to make the Bacchanalia authentic.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate and include beads, masques, King Cake, Zapp’s Chips, the Second Line Parade, a set of Dave Keyes stride piano and two sets of Uncle Shoehorn’s Big Easy & New Yorleans Horns. They’re on sale now at tinyurl.com/shoehornMG.

Log onto www.uncleshoehorn.com for more information.