Amity Gallery celebrates local artist’s 50 years of work in jewelry

Amity Gallery, located at 110 Newport Bridge Road in Warwick, will showcase the works of Jacques Hemsi, during its September exhibit, “A Craftman’s Retrospective.”

Hemsi, a local artist and member of the Chardavogne group, has been making and selling his jewelry for more than 55 years. The exhibit will show all the many steps involved in the creation of making a new piece of jewelry including the casting process he taught himself in order to reproduce each piece. Also shown will be the process of: designing and constructing a piece in silver, then making a mold, and setting gems all the way to a finished piece. For this show, Hemsi selected a few pieces representing different periods of creativity, from more than 850 jewelry designs. His approach to making jewelry has been influenced by the sensitivity resulting from his spiritual quest. His original designs have been well-known at prestigious juried craft fairs since 1976 and a number of craft shops around the country.