The Academy of Film Television Stage and Performing Arts (AFTSPA) recently announced the expansion of its programs to include comedy workshops, writing and screenplay workshops, directing, make up, stage craft, production, marketing, merchandising and voice over classes for those interested in a professional career and/or participation in projects currently in development in the Media & Entertainment (M&E) Industry - more specifically, those in development and preproduction by Willy-Gilly Productions, Inc.

The “Acting Anyone” Workshop will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025, 1 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall at the First Presbyterian Church of Goshen, 33 Park Place, Goshen. The Academy currently offers acting classes in the Sanford Meisner Acting Technique and Voice classes in the Seth Riggs Method of ‘Speech Level Singing.’ (SLS) David Patrick Wilson, a Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theater alumnus, who studied under the Master himself, subsequently went on to have a very successful career.

The workshop will also talk about ‘Speech Level Singing’ (SLS). Formulated by Seth Riggs, SLS is the method which has been used by great singers such as Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Tony Braxton, Michael Bolton, Al Jareau, and many “American Idol” and “X-Factor” contestants. It has been universally acknowledged as the “safest and healthiest” way to study voice for any genre.

The curriculum is geared to develop talent to meet the tremendous increase in filming and staging of live, feature film and TV that is flourishing in the Hudson Valley.

These classes will prepare the student with the tools and techniques to immediately and effectively pursue a career in the Media & Entertainment Industry sector. Qualified teachers and potential students are asked to connect about interests via the website www.aftspa.org, email (info@aftspa.org), by calling 845-820-8700 or by visiting the production office at 222 Greenwich Ave. in Goshen.

AFTSPA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.